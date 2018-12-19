Lions' Bruce Ellington: Returns to practice
Ellington (hamstring) returned to practice Wednesday, Tim Twentyman of the Lions' official site reports.
It isn't clear how involved Ellington was in the session, but this is nonetheless a step in the right direction after the receiver missed last week's loss to Buffalo with an unspecified hamstring injury. Ellington's potential return to the field in Week 16 against the Vikings would likely mean a decrease in playing time for Andy Jones.
