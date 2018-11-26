Ellington could handle a significant role on offense for the rest of the season after the Lions placed fellow wide receiver Marvin Jones (knee) on injured reserve Monday, Michael Rothstein of ESPN reports.

Detroit was without Jones both of the past two weeks, consequently resulting in Ellington drawing a combined 16 targets. Ellington also saw his usage jump in consecutive contests, as he logged a 51 percent offensive snap share in Week 11 and an 82 percent share in Week 12, leapfrogging TJ Jones in the wideout pecking order in the process. Now that Jones isn't a threat to his snaps going forward, Ellington should continue to earn quite a bit of attention in the passing game, especially given Detroit's lack of proven receiving options outside of No. 1 wideout Kenny Golladay and running back Theo Riddick. Ellington's role lends itself to more utility in PPR formats, but he nonetheless makes for a name to monitor in all settings while he works within an offense that has a history of supporting at least two productive receivers.