Lions' Bruce Ellington: Role on offense could grow
Ellington could handle a significant role on offense for the rest of the season after the Lions placed fellow wide receiver Marvin Jones (knee) on injured reserve Monday, Michael Rothstein of ESPN reports.
Detroit was without Jones both of the past two weeks, consequently resulting in Ellington drawing a combined 16 targets. Ellington also saw his usage jump in consecutive contests, as he logged a 51 percent offensive snap share in Week 11 and an 82 percent share in Week 12, leapfrogging TJ Jones in the wideout pecking order in the process. Now that Jones isn't a threat to his snaps going forward, Ellington should continue to earn quite a bit of attention in the passing game, especially given Detroit's lack of proven receiving options outside of No. 1 wideout Kenny Golladay and running back Theo Riddick. Ellington's role lends itself to more utility in PPR formats, but he nonetheless makes for a name to monitor in all settings while he works within an offense that has a history of supporting at least two productive receivers.
More News
-
Lions' Bruce Ellington: Six grabs in Thanksgiving loss•
-
Lions' Bruce Ellington: Suiting up Thursday•
-
Lions' Bruce Ellington: Listed as questionable for Thursday•
-
Lions' Bruce Ellington: Limited again Tuesday•
-
Lions' Bruce Ellington: Limited with back issue•
-
Lions' Bruce Ellington: Solid performance in Jones' absence•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Biggest questions for Week 13
With the playoffs looming and a ton of injuries to sort through, Fantasy owners have a lot...
-
Week 13 streamers to add
With the byes finished the streaming options are limited, but Heath Cummings has names for...
-
Week 13 Cut List
Sometimes it's hard to let go. And other times, it's not. Our Cut List shows you which players...
-
Week 13 Fantasy football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 13
-
Week 13 Rest of Season Rankings
As Fantasy owners make tough lineup decisions with playoff implications on the line, see where...
-
Week 13 Waiver Wire
With injuries starting to pile up and the playoffs just around the corner, Fantasy players...