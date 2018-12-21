Lions' Bruce Ellington: Sidelined for second straight week
Ellington (hamstring) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Vikings.
For the second week in a row, Ellington will be sidelined after following a limited practice regimen Wednesday through Friday. Considering the wideout's extensive history of hamstring issues, he'll likely need to advance to full participation at some point next week in order to gain clearance for the season finale against the Packers. His absence for another contest should open up more work in the passing game for Andy Jones, who hauled in both of his targets for nine yards and scored his first career touchdown in Week 15 against the Bills.
