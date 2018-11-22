Lions' Bruce Ellington: Six grabs in Thanksgiving loss
Ellington (back) brought in six of seven targets for 28 yards in the Lions' 23-16 loss to the Bears on Thursday.
Ellington couldn't get much going downfield, but he impressively played through back discomfort to post his second six-catch effort in as many games in a Lions uniform. The veteran is proving to be a valuable complementary option for Matthew Stafford in the absence Marvin Jones (knee), a role he'll look to continue thriving in against the Rams in a Week 13 battle on Dec. 2.
