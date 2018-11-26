Lions' Bruce Ellington: Slated to retain significant role
Ellington is slated to retain a significant role in the Lions offense after Marvin Jones (knee) was placed on injured reserve Monday, Michael Rothstein of ESPN reports.
Detroit was without Marvin Jones each of the past two weeks, and Ellington consequently saw a combined 16 targets while seeing his offensive snap count jump from 51 percent in Week 11 to 82 percent in Week 12, leapfrogging TJ Jones in the pecking order in the process. Without Marvin Jones going forward, Ellington should continue to see quite a bit of attention in the passing game, especially given Detroit's lack of proven receiving options outside of Kenny Golladay and running back Theo Riddick. Ellington's role seems more conducive to success in PPR formats than otherwise, but the receiver nonetheless makes for an interesting fantasy asset within an offense that has a history of supporting at least two productive wideouts.
More News
-
Lions' Bruce Ellington: Six grabs in Thanksgiving loss•
-
Lions' Bruce Ellington: Suiting up Thursday•
-
Lions' Bruce Ellington: Listed as questionable for Thursday•
-
Lions' Bruce Ellington: Limited again Tuesday•
-
Lions' Bruce Ellington: Limited with back issue•
-
Lions' Bruce Ellington: Solid performance in Jones' absence•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top Fantasy Football waiver wire pickups
Pat Fitzmaurice is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country
-
Believe it: Buy Mayfield? Sit Conner?
Heath Cummings takes a look at a great stretch from Baker Mayfield and the struggles of James...
-
Week 12 reactions, early waivers
Melvin Gordon's MCL sprain will shake up the Chargers' Fantasy expectations for a couple of...
-
LIVE: Week 12 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 12
-
Week 12 Injury Updates
With a busier than usual injury report, it can be hard to keep track of everything. We've got...
-
Week 12 Contrarian Plays
Looking for a contrarian tournament play? Heath Cummings says you should start with the defending...