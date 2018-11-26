Ellington is slated to retain a significant role in the Lions offense after Marvin Jones (knee) was placed on injured reserve Monday, Michael Rothstein of ESPN reports.

Detroit was without Marvin Jones each of the past two weeks, and Ellington consequently saw a combined 16 targets while seeing his offensive snap count jump from 51 percent in Week 11 to 82 percent in Week 12, leapfrogging TJ Jones in the pecking order in the process. Without Marvin Jones going forward, Ellington should continue to see quite a bit of attention in the passing game, especially given Detroit's lack of proven receiving options outside of Kenny Golladay and running back Theo Riddick. Ellington's role seems more conducive to success in PPR formats than otherwise, but the receiver nonetheless makes for an interesting fantasy asset within an offense that has a history of supporting at least two productive wideouts.