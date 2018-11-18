Ellington brought in six of nine targets for 52 yards in the Lions' 20-19 win over the Panthers on Sunday.

Ellington was solid in a complementary role alongside lead wideout Kenny Golladay with Marvin Jones (knee) sidelined. The five-year veteran was making his Lions debut after opening the season with the Texans, and the initial returns were certainly encouraging, especially for a Detroit team that could be without Jones for an extended period. Ellington will have a short turnaround before likely serving in a prominent role once again versus the Bears in a Thanksgiving Day showdown.