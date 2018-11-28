Ellington (back) was a limited practice participant Wednesday, Kyle Meinke of MLive.com reports.

Ellington was listed with the same injury last week, ultimately catching six of seven passes for 28 yards while logging 54 snaps on offense (82 percent) in a loss to the Bears on Thanksgiving Day. He probably won't get many looks downfield, but his role as the No. 2 wide receiver is reasonably secure now that Marvin Jones (knee) has been placed on injured reserve. With no indication the back injury is serious, Ellington should be a major part of the game plan for Sunday's matchup with the Rams.

