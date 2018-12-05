Ellington (back) was a limited practice participant Wednesday, Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Ellington has been playing through the same injury for a few weeks, catching 19 of 26 targets for 115 yards in three games with the Lions. His regular workload should continue Sunday in Arizona, as Matthew Stafford (back) still lacks receiving options beyond Ellington, Kenny Golladay and Theo Riddick.

