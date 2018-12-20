Ellington (hamstring) was limited in Thursday's practice.

Ellington spent time on the Texans' injured reserve list earlier this season due to the hamstring and sat out the Week 15 loss to the Bills with the same injury, so it wouldn't be surprising if the Lions restricted his practice reps the rest of the way. That leaves the slot wideout's status uncertain for Sunday's game against the Vikings, potentially creating an opening for Andy Jones to see an elevated role on offense for another week.

