Ellington (back) is active for Sunday's game against the Rams.

Despite carrying a questionable designation into the weekend, Ellington's status never appeared in much peril after he practiced in a limited fashion throughout the week. With Marvin Jones (knee) done for the season, Ellington should be locked into regular duties on offense throughout the season, functioning primarily as the Lions' top option out of the slot. It's a role that has Ellington has parlayed into a pair of six-catch outings the past two weeks, though he's averaging an awful 5.0 yards per target between those contests.

More News
Our Latest Stories