Ellington (back) is listed as active Thursday against the Bears, Tim Twentyman of the Lions' official site reports.

Limited by a back injury during the week, Ellington is set for his second appearance as a member of the Lions. With fellow wideout Marvin Jones and standout rookie running back Kerryon Johnson sidelined by knee issues, Ellington will look to replicate his six-catch, 52-yard performance on nine targets from his first game as a Lion this past Sunday at Carolina.