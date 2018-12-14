Lions' Bruce Ellington: Won't play Sunday
Ellington (hamstring) has been ruled out for Sunday's game at Buffalo, Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reports.
Ellington's medical history is checkered with hamstring injuries, so the Lions seem to be opting for a cautious approach with the journeyman wide receiver. In Ellington's absence, expect Kelly Golladay to act as Matthew Stafford's (back) No. 1 wide receiver, with TJ Jones, Andy Jones and Brandon Powell rounding out the corps.
