Ellington (hamstring) was ruled out of Sunday's contest in Arizona, Justin Rogers of The Detroit News reports.

After catching all four of his looks for 17 yards, Ellington boasts 23 catches (on 30 targets) for 132 yards in four games with the Lions. However, his upcoming practice reps likely will be impacted by the hamstring injury that knocked him out Sunday. With Ellington sidelined, the Lions are down to three active wide receivers (Kenny Golladay, TJ Jones and Andy Jones) and one inactive (Brandon Powell, calf).