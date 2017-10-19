Lions' Bryce Harris: Scooped by Lions
Harris signed with the Lions on Wednesday, Justin Rogers of The Detroit News reports.
The Lions offensive front has gotten banged up in the past few weeks, so Harris was brought on for added depth.
