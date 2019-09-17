Anderson rushed five times for eight yards during Sunday's 13-10 victory over the Chargers.

After comfortably out-snapping Ty Johnson 24 to eight in Week 1, Anderson was third among Lions running backs with 12 snaps behind Johnson's 13. The sixth-round rookie looked like he should have taken all of them and utimately led the team with 6.0 yards per carry. It'll be interesting to see if there's actually a changing of the guard taking place when Detroit travels to Philadelphia in Week 3.