Anderson promised he will be in better shape for 2019 with the Lions, Marlowe Atler of The Detroit Free Press reports.

Anderson admits he played at around 235 pounds late last season with the Rams, but the extra weight didn't prevent him from piling up 488 rushing yards and four touchdowns in five games (including playoffs). He did slow down during the NFC Championship Game and the Super Bowl, averaging just 2.9 yards on 23 carries. Signed to a one-year contract Monday, the 28-year-old likely will return to his listed weight of 225 pounds in preparation for a full season in the Detroit backfield alongside Kerryon Johnson, Theo Riddick and Zach Zenner. While Johnson is a clear favorite to handle the lead role, coach Matt Patricia has left no doubt about his preference for using a committee. There's been some chatter that Riddick could be released to clear out $3.7 million in cap space and leave more snaps for Johnson/Anderson.