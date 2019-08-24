Lions' C.J. Anderson: Gets eight carries in dress rehearsal
Anderson rushed eight times for 24 yards and secured both of his targets for 17 yards during Friday's preseason game against the Bills.
Anderson remains second in line behind Kerryon Johnson for touches, but it's starting to seem possible that Ty Johnson could also cut into Anderson's playing time this season. Ty Johnson, who caught his only pass for an 11-yard touchdown Friday, shares some similarities with the departed Theo Riddick. Perhaps the most significant development for all Lions runners, though, is the possibility that center Frank Ragnow (leg) went down with a potential long-term injury.
