Anderson is getting work with the first-team offense during two-minute drills, Chris Burke of the Athletic reports.

The Kerryon Johnson hype train has all but left the station after the Lions' recent release of Theo Riddick, but not all signs point toward Johnson being thrust into a true workhorse role. Not only does head coach Matt Patricia hail from a Patriots organization that deployed a committee approach to the running back position, but Anderson seems to have turned heads in training camp and is now getting run with the hurry-up offense. While Johnson should nonetheless earn the lion's share of snaps in 2019, it's possible Anderson could play a bigger role than most people realize -- especially if Johnson continues to struggle in pass protection as he has in recent joint practices with New England.