Lions' C.J. Anderson: Lands in Detroit
Anderson signed a one-year contract with the Lions on Monday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
The 28-year-old veteran will continue his career in Detroit after the Rams did not re-sign him. Anderson began the 2018 season with the Carolina Panthers, where he rushed for only 104 yards across nine games. His stock quickly rose when the Rams signed him as veteran insurance in December, as Anderson produced explosively with 43 carries for 299 yards and two touchdowns in two regular season games (7.0 YPC), and 46 carries for 189 yards and two touchdowns across three playoff games (4.1 YPC). The exact terms of Anderson's deal with the Lions remains undisclosed, but Anderson will receive a chance to produce in 2019 and hit free agency once again in 2020. It appears likely that Detroit intends to take a committee approach to the backfield, with Anderson and Kerryon Johnson at the helm.
