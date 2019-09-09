Lions' C.J. Anderson: Significant role in season opener
Anderson rushed 11 times for 35 yards during Sunday's 27-27 tie with the Cardinals.
Kerryon Johnson ultimately led the team with 16 carries, but the workload was just about even between the two running backs throughout most of regulation. While it's still far too soon to tell if either of them is considered the team's primary goal-line back, Anderson is still an injury away from being a reliable fantasy contributor. At this point in time, he shouldn't be considered anything more than Johnson's handcuff in deeper formats.
