Gardner-Johnson notched four tackles and one interception during Sunday's 30-20 win over the Vikings.

Making his first appearance since Week 2, Gardner-Johnson collected a few tackles throughout the game before watching the game-sealing interception fall into his lap on an overthrow by Nick Mullens. Looking like he'll be a boost to the Detroit secondary entering the playoffs, Gardner-Johnson will play a large role in slowing down Matthew Stafford and the Rams passing game during the NFC wild card round.