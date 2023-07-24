Johnson (knee) is day-to-day after being carted off the field with a non-contact injury Monday, Field Yates of ESPN reports.

Gardner-Johnson's MRI revealed no structural damage to his right knee, a huge relief considering the severity often associated with non-contact knee injuries. Based on reports that Gardner-Johnson is day-to-day, he could even return without missing a substantial amount of training camp. He's primed for an integral role in Detroit's secondary once he's healthy.