Coach Dan Campbell said there's a "chance" Gardner-Johnson (pectoral) plays again this season, Eric Woodyard of ESPN.com reports.

Gardner-Johnson was placed on injured reserve Tuesday. Eric Woodyard of ESPN reports that the Lions at one point feared Gardner-Johnson had suffered a torn pectoral, but Campbell isn't ruling out a return for the standout safety yet. For at least the foreseeable future, though, Tracy Walker figures to take on an expanded role for Detroit's secondary.