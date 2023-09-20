Coach Dan Campbell said there's a "chance" Gardner-Johnson (pectoral) plays again this season, Eric Woodyard of ESPN.com reports.
Gardner-Johnson was placed on injured reserve Tuesday. Eric Woodyard of ESPN reports that the Lions at one point feared Gardner-Johnson had suffered a torn pectoral, but Campbell isn't ruling out a return for the standout safety yet. For at least the foreseeable future, though, Tracy Walker figures to take on an expanded role for Detroit's secondary.
More News
-
Lions' C.J. Gardner-Johnson: Headed to IR•
-
Lions' C.J. Gardner-Johnson: Could be dealing with torn pectoral•
-
Lions' C.J. Gardner-Johnson: Impressing at camp•
-
Lions' C.J. Gardner-Johnson: Working with rehab group•
-
Lions' C.J. Gardner-Johnson: Considered day-to-day•
-
Lions' C.J. Gardner-Johnson: Injury may not be serious•