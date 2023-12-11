Gardner-Johnson (pectoral) is looking at a late December or early January return, according to head coach Dan Campbell, Colton Pouncy of The Athletic reports.

Gardner-Johnson suffered the injury Week 2 against the Seahawks and his status for the remainder of the season has remained in doubt. However, after fears that he would not return this year, it appears the star safety could take the field again before the 2023 campaign comes to a close. The Florida product will remain on IR for now, but a late-season comeback by the 25-year-old would be a significant boost to the Lions' secondary.