Detroit designated Gardner-Johnson (pectoral) to return from injured reserve Wednesday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Gardner-Johnson suffered a torn pec against Seattle in Week 2 and landed on IR soon thereafter. He's been working toward a return since and was able to log a limited practice session Wednesday. Gardner-Johnson may not be ready to return Sunday against Minnesota, but his ability to get back on the practice field gives him a chance of suiting up again before the end of the regular season.