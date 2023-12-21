Detroit designated Gardner-Johnson (pectoral) to return from injured reserve Wednesday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.
Gardner-Johnson suffered a torn pec against Seattle in Week 2 and landed on IR soon thereafter. He's been working toward a return since and was able to log a limited practice session Wednesday. Gardner-Johnson may not be ready to return Sunday against Minnesota, but his ability to get back on the practice field gives him a chance of suiting up again before the end of the regular season.
More News
-
Lions' C.J. Gardner-Johnson: Window could open next week•
-
Lions' C.J. Gardner-Johnson: Could still return this season•
-
Lions' C.J. Gardner-Johnson: Could return this season•
-
Lions' C.J. Gardner-Johnson: Headed to IR•
-
Lions' C.J. Gardner-Johnson: Could be dealing with torn pectoral•
-
Lions' C.J. Gardner-Johnson: Impressing at camp•