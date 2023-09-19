Detroit placed Gardner-Johnson (pectoral) on its injured reserve list Tuesday.

There's still no concrete timetable for his return, but this move means Gardner-Johnson won't be eligible to play again until October 22 at Baltimore at the earliest. If he indeed is dealing with a ruptured pectoral as has been rumored, he could be out for the rest of the season. For now, Tracy Walker should be expected to take on an expanded role in his absence.