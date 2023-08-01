Gardner-Johnson (knee) was "the best player on the field" throughout Monday's camp, Jeff Risdon of USA Today reports.

Gardner-Johnson was dealing with a knee injury at the beginning of camp but has since had time to move past the issue. Last season, CJGJ was a big part of one of, if not the best defense in the NFL in Philadelphia, ending the year with 67 tackles, six interceptions and eight pass breakups. Expect him to be making a big difference for Detroit's defense ahead of the coming season.