The Lions are optimistic that Gardner-Johnson (knee) has avoided a severe injury, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Gardner-Johnson was carted off the practice field due to a non-contact injury Monday, but one source told Pelissero that "he's fine." That would be exceptional news for Detroit's secondary, as Gardner-Johnson was one of the team's top offseason additions in free agency. Further testing should confirm the severity of Gardner-Johnson's injury in the near future.