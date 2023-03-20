Gardner-Johnson agreed to terms with the Lions on Sunday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Gardner-Johnson spent the first three years of his career in New Orleans before joining the Eagles last year. He logged 67 tackles (61 solo), including one sack, along with six interceptions and eight pass defenses over 12 games with Philadelphia, and he'll take on a prominent role in the Lions' secondary in 2023.
More News
-
Eagles' C.J. Gardner-Johnson: Career year in fourth pro season•
-
Eagles' C.J. Gardner-Johnson: Will be available Week 18•
-
Eagles' C.J. Gardner-Johnson: On track to play Week 18•
-
Eagles' C.J. Gardner-Johnson: Partaking in Week 18 prep•
-
Eagles' C.J. Gardner-Johnson: Lands on IR•
-
Eagles' C.J. Gardner-Johnson: Out with lacerated kidney•