Gardner-Johnson (pectoral) was a full participant at practice Wednesday.

Gardner-Johnson has been sidelined for the last 14 weeks due to a pectoral injury he sustained in Week 2 versus the Seahawks, but it finally looks like he'll be available again in Week 18. Detroit can do no worse than the third seed and no better than the second seed in the NFC though, so it remains to be seen whether its starters will play much Sunday.