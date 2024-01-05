Gardner-Johnson (pectoral) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game versus the Vikings.

Gardner-Johnson was a full participant at practice all week, so he's likely on the 'probable' end of the questionable designation. Per Justin Rogers of The Detroit News, if Gardner-Johnson plays, it could be as part of a three-man rotation at safety, which he has expressed displeasure about. If he doesn't suit up in Week 18 though, it could mean an uptick in reps for Tracy Walker.