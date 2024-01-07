Watch Now:

The Lions activated Gardner-Johnson (pectoral) from injured reserve Saturday and he does not carry an injury designation ahead of Sunday's contest against the Vikings.

Gardner-Johnson is set to play for the first time since Week 2 when he tore his pectoral against the Seahawks. He should work into the Lions' safety rotation along with Kerby Joseph, Ifeatu Melifonwu and Tracy Walker.

More News