Gardner-Johnson (pectoral) has been medically cleared and will likely have his practice window opened next week, according to head coach Dan Campbell, Eric Woodyard of ESPN.com reports.

Once Gardner-Johnson is designated to return from IR, which appears likely to happen during Week 16 prep, he'll have 21 days to practice with the team before needing to be moved to the 53-man roster. Campbell also stated they will try to work him back into the mix ASAP, so a return Week 16 against the Vikings is conceivable for Gardner-Johnson. A return of the Florida product in the final weeks of the season and potentially the playoffs would be a significant boost to the Lions' secondary.