Gardner-Johnson (pectoral) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Vikings.

Per Colton Pouncy of The Athletic, head coach Dan Campbell noted Friday that he doesn't "see [Gardner-Johnson] going this week," but believes he's progressing well. Gardner-Johnson played the first two games of the season before being placed on injured reserve Sept. 19 with a torn pectoral. He could be back for Week 17 against the Cowboys.