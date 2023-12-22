Gardner-Johnson (pectoral) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Vikings.
Per Colton Pouncy of The Athletic, head coach Dan Campbell noted Friday that he doesn't "see [Gardner-Johnson] going this week," but believes he's progressing well. Gardner-Johnson played the first two games of the season before being placed on injured reserve Sept. 19 with a torn pectoral. He could be back for Week 17 against the Cowboys.
More News
-
Lions' C.J. Gardner-Johnson: Designated to return from IR•
-
Lions' C.J. Gardner-Johnson: Window could open next week•
-
Lions' C.J. Gardner-Johnson: Could still return this season•
-
Lions' C.J. Gardner-Johnson: Could return this season•
-
Lions' C.J. Gardner-Johnson: Headed to IR•
-
Lions' C.J. Gardner-Johnson: Could be dealing with torn pectoral•