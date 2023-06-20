Gardner-Johnson has taken first-team reps at slot cornerback during offseason practices, Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reports.

While proving his worth on a one-year deal, Gardner-Johnson is expected to handle a starting role for a revamped Lions secondary. He may also see time at safety, but Detroit is well stocked at that position with Tracy Walker and a pair of recent Day 2 draft picks, Brian Branch and Kerby Joseph, on the depth chart.