Head coach Dan Campbell noted Friday that Gardner-Johnson, who suffered a knee injury in team drills Monday, is "improving," but still day-to-day, Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Gardner-Johnson had to be carted off the field after suffering a non-contact injury, but the good news for him and the Lions was that the MRI revealed no structural damage to his right knee. He's being held out of team drills but is stretching and working with the rehab group in the meantime. Gardner-Johnson was one of the Lions' top free agent additions in the offseason after signing a one-year, $8 million contract in March and will be a key piece for a Detroit defense that allowed the most yards per game (392.4) and third-most points allowed per game (25.1) last season.