Moore (calf) is listed among Detroit's inactive players for Sunday's matchup against the Cardinals.
The second-year man out of Ole Miss hasn't yet played a defensive snap in 2020, so his absence from Sunday's lineup should not be considered an additional advantage for Kyler Murray and the Cardinals' passing attack. Moore played nearly two-thirds of Detroit's special-teams snaps last Sunday in a loss to Green Bay, but the fact that he missed Friday's practice showed potential for him to miss Week 3.