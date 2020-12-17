site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Lions' C.J. Moore: Full practice Wednesday
RotoWire Staff
Dec 16, 2020
1 min read
Moore (ankle) was a full participant during Wednesday's practice.
Moore missed last week's loss to the Packers with the ankle issue, but he appears on track for a return. His return likely won't affect much from a defensive perspective, as he's yet to see a defensive snap this season.
