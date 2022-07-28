Moore (undisclosed) was added to the active/non-football injury list by the Lions on Wednesday, Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Moore is still eligible to practice and play in the preseason once he is removed from this list. The 26-year-old saw career-high playing time with Detroit last season, collecting 22 tackles over 17 games. Moore still primarily contributed via special teams (299 snaps) and he figures to slot into a depth role at safety behind Tracy Walker and Brady Breeze.