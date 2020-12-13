Moore (ankle) is inactive for Sunday's matchup against the Packers.
Moore carried a questionable tag heading into the afternoon, having logged limited practice sessions Thursday and Friday. The 24-year-old demonstrated at least some improvement to his practice involvement throughout the week after suffering an ankle injury during last Sunday's win over Chicago, but seemingly not enough to get the nod for a divisional matchup against the Packers. The absence will not affect Detroit's secondary, as Moore has yet to receive a defensive snap this season.