Lions' C.J. Moore: Picks up ankle injury
RotoWire Staff
Moore exited Sunday's win over the Bears with an ankle injury.
The injury was announced early in the second half, and it didn't appear he was able to return. Moore's status should be updated once Detroit returns to practice later this week.
