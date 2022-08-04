The Lions activated Moore off the team's active/NFI list Thursday, NFL.com reports.
Moore is now eligible to fully practice and play this preseason after opening training camp on Detroit's active/non-football injury list with an undisclosed injury. The 26-year-old played a significant role as a specialist for Detroit last year, collecting 22 tackles across 299 special-teams snaps and 155 defensive snaps over 17 games, and he should provide additional depth in the team's secondary this regular season.