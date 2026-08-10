Skip to Main Content
Football
Football
ChevronDown

Lions' Cade Mays: Will miss regular-season time

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Add CBS Sports on Google

Mays will miss a significant portion of the 2026 season with a fractured wrist, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Coach Dan Campbell called the injury "significant," and it appears Mays won't be able to return before mid-season at the earliest. Former Lions center Frank Ragnow retired after the 2024 season, and Mays was set to take over the starting role for the foreseeable future after signing a three-year, $25 million contract with Detroit this offseason. In the wake of Mays' injury, Seth McLaughlin is set to open the regular season as the Lions' starting center.

Add CBS Sports on Google

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Now Playing
Share Video
Link copied!