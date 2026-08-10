Lions' Cade Mays: Will miss regular-season time

Mays will miss a significant portion of the 2026 season with a fractured wrist, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Coach Dan Campbell called the injury "significant," and it appears Mays won't be able to return before mid-season at the earliest. Former Lions center Frank Ragnow retired after the 2024 season, and Mays was set to take over the starting role for the foreseeable future after signing a three-year, $25 million contract with Detroit this offseason. In the wake of Mays' injury, Seth McLaughlin is set to open the regular season as the Lions' starting center.