The Lions signed Reid to a contract Wednesday, Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reports.

A 2014 fifth-round pick by the Lions, Reid previously played two seasons with the team before being waived out of training camp last summer. He ended up appearing in seven games with the Chargers in 2016, logging five tackles and sack. He'll provide the team with some additional depth at defensive tackle following Haloti Ngata's (biceps) placement on injured reserve, likely serving in a backup role behind A'Shawn Robinson and Akeem Spence.