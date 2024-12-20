Head coach Dan Campbell said he's not feeling good about the chance of Davis (jaw) returning this season, including the playoffs, Justin Rogers of DetroitFootball.net reports.

Davis was placed on injured reserve this past Tuesday after fracturing his jaw in this past weekend's win over the Lions. Though the veteran cornerback's surgery timeline predicted a return for a possible NFC Championship Game, he's now likely to be done for any further games Detroit plays. He logged 56 tackles (42 solo), 11 passes defended (two interceptions) and one forced fumble across 13 games this year.