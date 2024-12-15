Share Video

Davis (head/jaw) is being evaluated for a concussion and is questionable to return to Sunday's contest against the Bills, Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Davis is dealing with a head injury and on top of that, he also picked up a jaw injury in the first half versus Buffalo. In the cornerback's absence, Khalil Dorsey and Kindle Vildor stand to see an increase in workload in Detroit's secondary.

