Head coach Dan Campbell said he's not feeling good about the chance of Davis (jaw) returning this season, including for the playoffs, Justin Rogers of DetroitFootball.net reports.

Davis was placed on injured reserve this past Tuesday after fracturing his jaw in this past weekend's loss to the Bills. Though the veteran cornerback's surgery timeline originally left open the chance of a return for a possible NFC Championship Game, he's now likely to be done for any further games Detroit plays, including the playoffs. Davis logged 56 tackles (42 solo), 11 passes defended (including two interceptions) and one forced fumble across 13 games this year.