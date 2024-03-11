The Buccaneers are trading Davis to the Lions, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Detroit gets an experienced starter to address the obvious weak point of an otherwise stellar roster. The Bucs probably won't get much in return; for them the appeal largely comes from avoiding more than $14 million in non-guaranteed payments scheduled for Davis in 2024 (after the recent re-signings of QB Baker Mayfield and WR Mike Evans). The 27-year-old Davis has played between 10 and 14 games each season since the Bucs took him in the second round of the 2018 NFL Draft, starting 75 of his 76 regular-season appearances while averaging 54 tackles, 12.2 pass defenses, 1.5 interceptions, 0.5 forced fumbles and 0.7 fumble recoveries per season.