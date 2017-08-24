Lions' Caushaud Lyons: Scooped up by Lions
The Lions were awarded Lyons off of waivers on Wednesday, Field Yates of ESPN reports.
Lyons was most recently waived by the Rams. His last, and only regular season action came in 2015 for the Steelers. Albeit a long shot, the 24-year-old will look to impress for the remainder of camp in hopes of landing a depth role on the defensive line.
More News
-
Can Carson star for Seattle?
Chris Carson wasn't on Fantasy radars to open training camp, but he's opened some eyes. Dave...
-
Luck's injury a concern for Hilton
Andrew Luck (shoulder) might not be ready for Week 1, and there's a report he could be out...
-
Podcast: Live mock; Gillislee's value
Need to get ready for a draft this weekend? Follow along as we complete a 12-team draft on...
-
Takeaways: Two quality QBs
The standout performances from the second week of the preseason -- for better or worse -- involve...
-
Hunt running away with it?
Is Kareem Hunt that much better than Spencer Ware? Dave Richard dives into the latest preseason...
-
Searching for clarity in Pats' backfield
Rex Burkhead looked good, but Mike Gillislee is back at Patriots practice, opening the running...