The Lions were awarded Lyons off of waivers on Wednesday, Field Yates of ESPN reports.

Lyons was most recently waived by the Rams. His last, and only regular season action came in 2015 for the Steelers. Albeit a long shot, the 24-year-old will look to impress for the remainder of camp in hopes of landing a depth role on the defensive line.

