Lions' Cedrick Wilson: Headed to Detroit
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Wilson signed with the Lions on Wednesday.
The 2018 sixth-round pick from Boise State spent his 2025 campaign with the Dolphins, but it now appears he's found a new home in Detroit. Across 10 appearance last season, Wilson played 207 offensive snaps and caught five of nine targets for 44 yards. He's expected to compete for a reserve role in the Lions' receiver corps as the offseason progresses.
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